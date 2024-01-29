Suspect arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Simi Valley

Residents of a Simi Valley home were frightened after seeing an unknown man in their backyard early Saturday morning. When one of the people living in the home went out to confront the man, the suspect pulled out a gun and threatened the individual before leaving the premises.

Police say 38-year-old Kevin Dessaint was arrested a short time later in the 1000 block of Hillview Lane after another resident reported that a man of a similar description was trespassing on their property. The Simi Valley Police Department says they had received several calls from residents regarding a suspicious individual.

Authorities say Dessaint, a resident of Sylmar, also stole property from a vehicle and attempted to steal two other vehicles as well.

Dessaint has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempting to steal a vehicle, and theft from a vehicle.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident, please contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.

