Suspect arrested for assault that hospitalized Fort Collins police detective

A Loveland man has been arrested a week after investigators say he punched and knocked an undercover Fort Collins police detective unconscious.

The detective remained in critical condition at an area hospital Thursday, according to a news release from the Critical Incident Response Team.

CIRT was activated to investigate the incident because the detective was seriously injured, Larimer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson David Moore told the Coloradoan earlier this week.

Fort Collins police detectives in plain clothes were following up on a previous case in the area of North Boise Avenue and East Eighth Street in east Loveland about 8 p.m. Sept. 29 when they were approached by a man they believe to be an acquaintance of the suspect in the case, according to a previous news release about the incident.

The man confronted and punched one of the detectives, knocking the detective unconscious, Moore said.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday in a news release that they intend to file charges against the man they suspect assaulted the detective, 35-year-old Quentin Wallace of Loveland, who was arrested Thursday. Formal charges have not been filed as of Thursday afternoon, according to online court records.

Investigators said in a previous news release that the man they suspected in the assault was detained by investigators at the Loveland Police Department after the assault but was released pending further investigation.

Investigators did not find evidence that the suspect knew the person was a detective prior to the assault, according to Thursday's news release.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can contact Loveland Police Detective Corey Richards at 970-962-2274.

Wallace was listed as an inmate in the Larimer County Jail as of Thursday afternoon and was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Loveland man arrested for alleged assault on Fort Collins police detective