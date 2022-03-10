Suspect arrested after assault leaves man dead in Merced County, authorities say

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an assault left a Merced man dead, according to authorities.

Joseph Burkley, 67, of Merced, was booked into Merced County jail Wednesday on suspicion of first degree murder, after receiving medical clearance from a hospital, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen. Authorities said he was identified as the suspect who was involved in a physical altercation that left a man dead.

At about 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground and not breathing at a residence in the 500 block of Cone Avenue, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release posted to social media.

Authorities attempted life-saving measures but the victim, identified as 53-year-old Gabriel Montoya, of Merced, was pronounced dead at the scene. During an investigation, authorities learned Montoya was involved in some type of physical altercation with Burkley, according to the release.

According to Allen, Burkley was arrested at the scene just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday. Authorities said it appears the men knew each other prior to the assault. No motive for the assault has been identified and investigators are working to locate and interview any possible witnesses.

Burkley remains in custody without bail. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472. Callers can remain anonymous, according to authorities.