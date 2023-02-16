Suspect arrested for assaulting a man and his son at Sacramento sideshow, police say

Police arrested a suspect this week accused of assaulting a man and his son at an illegal sideshow demonstration in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood.

The sideshow took place Saturday near Amherst Street and Meadowview Road, the Sacramento Police Department said in a social media post.

Detectives on Wednesday arrested 19-year-old Antonio Hernandez, who allegedly assaulted a man as well as that man’s juvenile son during the sideshow, police said.

Hernandez was booked Wednesday evening into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown on felony charges of battery and child endangerment. He remained in jail as of Thursday morning with bail set at $50,000, and is due to appear in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday.

Sideshows are illegal gatherings in which drivers take over intersections, streets, stretches of freeway or parking lots to do stunts with their cars such as donuts. Spectators often watch while on foot. Law enforcement officials say sideshows are dangerous to participants, spectators and bystanders, and that they appear to have grown more frequent in the Sacramento area in recent years.