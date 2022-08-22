Suspect arrested in Atlanta shooting that left two dead and one injured

Authorities said Monday that a suspect has been arrested after a shooting in the midtown area of Atlanta that left two people dead and one injured.

Atlanta station WSB-TV reported that authorities arrested the suspect around 4:15 p.m after conducting a search through residential buildings and businesses in that area.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said in a news release that the suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody.

APD said that officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to a call of a shooting on 1280 W. Peachtree Street, locating two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

While tending to the wounded victims, authorities received another call of a person shot at the neighboring 1100 Peachtree Street, locating an individual suffering gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims died and another victim was taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment, authorities said.

CBS46 reported that the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority had identified the shooter as a woman named Raissa Kengne, though that name has not been confirmed by authorities.

“With the help of our public safety partners and our extensive camera network, we were able to locate the suspect and safely apprehend her at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport,” APD said in a statement, adding that it has reopened the midtown area of the city after a two hour shutdown to expedite the search for the suspect.

“We are opening the Midtown area and buildings. We strongly advise motorists remain clear of the area as traffic is extremely heavy.”

APD added that authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the separate shooting.

The Hill has reached out to Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority for more information.

—Updated at 6:04 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.