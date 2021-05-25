Suspect arrested in attack on Jewish man in Times Square during protests

Elisha Fieldstadt
·2 min read

A second man suspected of attacking a Jewish man in New York's Times Square last week was arrested Monday, police announced.

Faisal Elezzi, 25, of Staten Island, is charged with assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, the New York City Police Department said.

Elezzi is one of five men suspected of assaulting Joseph Borgen, 29, while making antisemitic statements during rival pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protests in Midtown on Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Borgen, who was wearing a yarmulke, was knocked to the ground, punched, kicked, pepper-sprayed and hit with crutches during the assault, which was caught on bystander video.

He told NBC New York that he hadn't even made it to the protest when he was attacked. He had only just exited a subway station.

"They proceeded to assault me, beat me, kick me, punch me hit me with crutches, hit me with flag poles," Borgen said.

Waseem Awawdeh, 23, was arrested shortly after the attack, police said Friday while releasing photos of the remaining four suspects.

It's unclear if Awawdeh or Elezzi have attorneys.

Thursday's protests near Times Square led to 26 arrests in all. Other videos from the demonstrations showed people scattering as a firework exploded. A 55-year-old was burned on her back, police said.

The weekend brought an additional attack on Jewish teenagers in Brooklyn by three men also accused of yelling antisemitic statements to four men standing outside a synagogue before damaging a car outside.

The incidents come as an apparent uptick of antisemitic vandalism and incidents across the country has been reported to police and shared on social media as deadly fighting between Israelis and Palestinians escalated over the past two weeks in the Middle East.

Recommended Stories

  • Anti-Semitic attacks spark new NYPD patrols

    The New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation into a pair of anti-Semitic incidents in Brooklyn on Saturday night, days after the NYPD said it would increase patrols in Jewish neighborhoods amid a rise in hate crimes.Driving the news: The NYPD says 195 hate crimes were reported in New York City between Jan 1. and May 16, an increase of 71% from the same period last year. The true total is likely higher, since many incidents go unreported.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Three suspects are wanted for harassing a group of Orthodox Jews outside of a synagogue in Borough Park and allegedly yelling, "Free Palestine — kill all the Jews,'' according to Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein.The same group is suspected to have assaulted and yelled anti-Semitic language at two Jewish teenagers 45 minutes later, according to NBC New York.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio met on Sunday with the NYPD and Jewish community leaders in Borough Park, a neighborhood with a large Orthodox Jewish community, to discuss strategies to combat hate crimes.What they're saying: "The attacks we saw in Brooklyn last night were unconscionable. They were pure, unbridled anti-Semitism. And we do not need to look too far back in history to know what happens if we let that hatred go unchecked," de Blasio tweeted.The big picture: Vandalism and harassment fueled by anti-Semitism and Islamophobia has been reported to law enforcement and shared across social media platforms throughout the U.S. and Europe, following two weeks of bombardments between the Israeli government and Hamas that ended in a ceasefire Friday.Four people were arrested in the U.K. on Sunday for driving a convoy through an area of London with a large Jewish population and yelling violent anti-Semitic language. Videos of the incident went viral on social media last week and drew widespread shock and condemnation.A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with hate crime assault on Friday for using a crutch to attack a Jewish man in Times Square. In Los Angeles last week, people in a convoy of cars flying Palestinian flags harassed and physically assaulted patrons sitting outside a restaurant. A witness told the Los Angeles Times: "They were chanting, 'Death to Jews' and 'Free Palestine.'"In Chicago, a window at the Persian Hebrew Congregation was shattered and surveillance caught two people on camera, one carrying a "Freedom for Palestine" sign. Police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime and searching for the culprits.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jewish groups meet with White House to discuss wave of antisemitism

    A coalition of Jewish organizations has several suggestions for the Biden administration to address the rise in anti-Jewish bias, including filling the role of a White House liaison.

  • Husband arrested after body of missing Connecticut mom found

    Tahj Hutchinson was arrested and charged with manslaughter after Jessica Edwards’ body was found in a wooded area Friday. When Jessica Edwards, 30, went missing in South Windsor, Connecticut on May 10, her husband and family reported it to the police. The mother of a 7-month-old boy, Edwards reportedly got into a vehicle and left home at 7 a.m., according to her husband.

  • Driver arrested after vehicle strikes two protesters in Elizabeth City, NC cops say

    Possible hate crime charges are being investigated after the white driver struck the two pedestrians, who are Black, police say.

  • Subway hate crime investigation in New York City

    The NYPD is searching for a suspect who it said pushed an Asian man onto subway tracks in Queens. A good Samaritan helped pull the victim onto the platform before a train arrived.

  • U.S. freeways flattened Black neighborhoods nationwide

    Syracuse wasn't the only city where Black residents were displaced by the U.S. freeway-building boom of the 1950s and 1960s. Across the country, local officials saw the proposed interstate system as a convenient way to demolish what they regarded as "slum" neighborhoods near their downtown business districts, historians say. With the federal government picking up 90% of the cost, freeway construction made it easier for politicians and business leaders to pursue their own "urban renewal" projects after residents were evicted.

  • Iran Nuclear Diplomacy Picks Up With Xi-Rouhani Call, IAEA Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- International efforts to reach a breakthrough over the Iran nuclear accord kicked into higher gear as China’s president spoke with Iran’s leader and Tehran agreed to extend a key nuclear-monitoring pact with United Nations inspectors, buying more time for diplomacy.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke with President Xi Jinping on Monday, with the Chinese leader saying he’ll support Iran’s “reasonable demands” on nuclear issues, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. The two leaders agreed to deepen ties in trade and energy, a key issue if a deal removes restrictions on Iran’s oil exports.Separately, negotiators from the U.S., Iran and European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are preparing to return to Vienna for talks this week aimed at reviving the accord with a key deadline pushed over the weekend into June, soon after national elections in Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said getting a deal done is a priority.“The first thing we need to do is put the nuclear problem back in the box,” Blinken said Sunday on “This Week” on ABC News, adding that an agreement would serve as a “platform” for addressing broader concerns about Tehran’s activities in the Mideast. “That’s why we’re committed to trying to see if Iran will come back into compliance with the nuclear agreement.”Blinken may also find time to discuss the Iran talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lobbied hard against the original deal and has called Tehran his country’s biggest threat, when he arrives in Tel Aviv for talks this week about the latest cease-fire with Hamas.A last-minute compromise over the weekend with the International Atomic Energy Agency means Iran will continue storing camera data recorded at key atomic installations for one month, buying time for diplomacy.‘Stopgap Measure’“This temporary technical understanding is a stopgap measure,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said at a press briefing in Vienna. “It’s something we came up with as a way to avoid flying completely blind.”Diplomats warned last week, after the fourth round of negotiations in Vienna, that failing to extend the monitoring agreement could have scuttled the fragile process that seeks to end a standoff between Tehran and Washington that has roiled oil markets and almost sparked a war between the two sides.“We recommend the negotiating countries to seize the extra opportunity provided by Iran in good faith for the complete lifting of sanctions in a practical and verifiable manner,” Iran’s representative at the IAEA, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said in a tweet.Without Nuclear Deal, How Close Is Iran to a Bomb?: QuickTakeWhile oil markets are braced for an increase in Iranian supply, crude rallied above $64 a barrel after Iran’s Foreign Ministry said earlier on Monday that gaps remain in negotiations involving world powers around the sequencing and verification of sanctions removal.Following the Iranian parliament’s decision last year to restrict some agency access, Tehran reached a temporary monitoring pact with Grossi in February that enabled recorded video material to be temporarily retained.Erasing the material would jeopardize the continuity of inspectors’ knowledge of the nuclear program. Iran and the IAEA have been at loggerheads for months over an investigation into decades-old particles of man-made uranium discovered at undeclared sites. Grossi said he expects to publish an update of that probe next month.Rouhani is eager to restore the nuclear accord and secure the removal of former President Donald Trump’s tough sanctions regime before he leaves office later this year. Reviving the nuclear deal would loosen restrictions on Iranian oil exports, the nation’s main source of foreign currency revenue.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Malaysia's worsening COVID-19 outbreak sparks alarm

    A worsening coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia has sparked alarm and is spilling over into neighboring Thailand, which recently discovered a more infectious variant in its south believed to have come from Malaysia. Malaysia has experienced a rapid climb in new cases since April that has strained its hospitals and prompted the government to impose a near lockdown until June 7. Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah warned Tuesday that the country has to “prepare for the worst” amid signs that new cases could spike further.

  • Gunfire erupts between gunman, NYPD officers in Bronx

    Police arrested and charged 39-year-old Calvin Peterkin who they say opened fire on officers in the Bronx last Wednesday.

  • SNP official tells Europe 'Scotland hates the UK too' after Eurovision entry flops

    A senior SNP official has apologised after telling Europe that Scotland “hates the United Kingdom too” after Britain’s entry flopped at Eurovision. Rhiannon Spear, a Glasgow councillor and the SNP’s national women’s convener, initially defended the post on her Twitter account, which she wrote after the UK’s entry received “nil points”. She wrote: "It's ok Europe we hate the United Kingdom too. Love, Scotland."

  • Indian State Seeks Ban on Amazon’s ‘The Family Man’ Over Portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils

    The South Indian state of Tamil Nadu has written to India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding a ban on Amazon Prime Video India series “The Family Man” on the grounds that it depicts Sri Lankan Tamils in a “highly objectionable manner.” The objection is on the basis of a trailer alone. The series […]

  • Andy Cohen Fires Back at a Troll Who Commented on His ‘Lazy Droopy Left Eye’

    He was actually insecure about it when he first started working on camera.

  • Andrew Yang ridiculed after he said Times Square is his favorite NYC subway station

    Yang's answer during an interview with Ziwe Fumudoh prompted jokes from New York's residents, who said no "real New Yorker" likes Times Square.

  • Eurovision winners under investigation for partying suspiciously hard

    America will finally be getting its own (presumably) blander imitation of the Eurovision Song Contest on NBC this summer—finally giving states like Ohio and Iowa a chance to potentially achieve relevance outside of an election year—but the real thing already went down across the ocean this weekend (as seen on Peacock, if you have Peacock). Though “Jaja Ding Dong” was unfairly snubbed, the actual winner of this year’s Song Contest was Italian metal band Måneskin and its song “Zitti E Buoni” (“Shut Up And Behave”), which earned 524 points and handily beat second-place finisher Barbara Pravi from France. We say “handily,” but as Americans, the intricacies of Eurovision are largely lost to us.

  • AP Top Stories May 25 A

    Secretary of State Blinken goes to Mideast; European Union decides on sanctions against Belarus; Military contractor plane crashes near Las Vegas; Wildfire in southern California.

  • Three men wanted for yelling antisemitic statements a group outside NY synagogue

    Police said the same three men are suspected of attacking two Jewish teenagers with a baseball bat.

  • Asian man shoved onto Queens subway tracks; police suspect possible hate crime

    NEW YORK — An Asian man was shoved onto subway tracks in front of an oncoming train in Queens Monday morning, narrowly escaping death in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime, sources said. The 35-year-old victim was pushed into the path of an F train at the 21st St.-Queensbridge station in Long Island City about 7:45 a.m., police said. His assailant was muttering under his ...

  • Current and former Texas constable's deputies file lawsuit alleging abuse from commanding officers

    The lawsuit alleges that “prostitution stings soon grew into a booze-fueled playground for sexual exploitation."

  • Rejoice: Lindsay Lohan Is Making Her Long-Awaited Return to Acting With a Netflix Holiday Rom-Com

    My prayers have been answered!

  • Woman arrested for hitting Elizabeth City protesters with car, police say

    A North Carolina woman was arrested Monday evening after she allegedly struck peaceful protesters with her car, and police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. People were holding a peaceful demonstration to call for transparency in the fatal shooting of a local resident, Andrew Brown Jr., when a motorist hit two protesters, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. An ambulance transported the victims -- identified as Michelle Fleming Morris and Valerie Lindsey, both 42 and of Elizabeth City -- to the nearby Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and subsequently released, police said.