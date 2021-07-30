Suspect arrested in attack, robbery of 11-year-old girl in Queens
Jonathan Perez, 34, is accused of grabbing the girl by the neck and dragging her into an alleyway on Sunday, where he threatened to sexually assault her.
DO YOU KNOW HIM? Police need help identifying one of the suspects accused of pulling a gun on a man who offered to give him a ride.
"It was like an impossible dream for me to live in America and one day become an American citizen," Gleb Savchenko told E! News
The California rapper follows successful meals from Travis Scott, J Balvin, and BTS.
The New York Police Department has identified the suspect in an attempted robbery that left a 58-year-old Asian woman with a fatal brain injury. The incident: The attempted robbery, now reclassified as a homicide case, occurred on July 17 in Manhattan’s Canal Street subway station. Htwe Than and her son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were exiting the station when the suspect tried to steal Hein’s backpack from behind.
Sun Dawu, a tycoon and outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, becoming the latest high-profile executive targeted in a widening crackdown. Mr Sun, who made his fortune in animal husbandry, was found guilty of eight charges including “picking quarrels and provoking troubles”; a charge which is used frequently to go after dissidents and human rights activists in China. He was one of the few to accuse the Chinese government of attempting to cover
According to police, a 17-year-old was shot in the leg in Hamilton Heights between West 142nd Street and West 143rd Street around 7:15 p.m.
The boy’s death was ruled an accident by the state’s medical examiner’s office
Track is one of an array of unreleased demos and outtakes that will appear on the 50th-anniversary edition of All Things Must Pass
The Health Sciences Authority has approved multiple applications for private hospitals or clinics to bring in the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine via the Special Access Route scheme.
The Boston Red Sox got All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher late Thursday night. The trade was announced after the AL East-leading Red Sox lost to Toronto 13-1 at Fenway Park. Boston is 1 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay.
Saweetie is the next superstar set to receive her very own McDonalds meal
Mayor Jerry Demings said the county had recently seen the most number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
FULL SCHEDULE FOR NEW HAMPSHIRE CHANNEL FINDERHOW TO FIND NBCSN REMIND MEADD TO CALENDAR Filter by Series: Saturday, July 17 12:45 p.m. ET Whelen 100 Recap 3 p.m. ET Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 Results Sunday, July 18 3 p.m. ET Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Results
Without explanation, Ukraine took its signature off a statement asking China to let observers into Xinjiang to investigate allegations of persecution of Uyghurs.
Chicago baseball fans exploded on Twitter after the Cubs traded All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox on Friday.
Bear 211 became a social media sensation earlier this summer for his escapades around New York and Connecticut
Broadway theatergoers will need to prove they've been vaccinated for COVID-19 and masks will be required when theaters reopen in the coming weeks, producers announced Friday. Audience members will have to wear face coverings and show proof they are fully vaccinated by a FDA or WHO authorized vaccine when they enter the theaters until at least the end of October, the Broadway League said in a news release. There will be exceptions to the vaccine rule for children under 12, who are not yet eligible for any of the approved shots, and for people with a medical condition or religious belief that prevents vaccination, the theater operators said.
NEW YORK — Two New York Police Department officers were fired this year after a disciplinary trial judge wrote that they had engaged in “shocking professional and sexual misconduct” with a teenage girl who was a member of one of the department’s youth programs, departmental records show. The two former officers, Yaser Shohatee and Sanad Musallam, had sexual contact with the girl, who was 15 at the time of most of the events, the records say, and together exchanged more than 1,500 texts with her
While the world remains in flux, TV shows continue to offer a distraction and be a source of comfort. See when your favorites premiere.
When his NASCAR Cup Series career essentially ended following the 2018 season, you might say Trevor Bayne stopped and smelled the coffee. Now, instead of competing in NASCAR Cup, the Knoxville, Tennessee, native has traded for a different kind of cup — a coffee cup, that is — and his second career is percolating quite […]