Suspect arrested in attacks on teen girls in Baldwin Park

Police in Baldwin Park have arrested a young man in connection with attacks on two high school-aged girls earlier this month, authorities announced Thursday.

The first assault occurred at around 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 in the 3900 block of Big Dalton Avenue. Just days later, according to the Baldwin Park Police Department, a second attack occurred on Dec. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. near the 3600 block of Vineland Avenue and the 3500 block of Ahern Drive.

Police told KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade that the 18-year-old male suspect, identified as Moses Vallecillo, sexually battered both teens and was armed with a knife.

“The first encounter, he walked up behind a female as she was distracted with her cell phone,” Baldwin Park Police Sgt. Norman Gonzalez said. “He grabbed her buttocks area and then at some point there was some sort of struggle with for her cellphone.”

Detectives said that in the first attack, the 18-year-old pushed the girl up against a fence and then dragged her across the street before she managed to break free of him. The second victim was also able to break free of Vallecillo.

Baldwin Park assault suspect taken into custody

“I can only imagine as a young female walking down the street alone how scared you would be,” Sgt. Gonzalez said.

Detectives canvassed the area and found images of the suspect walking through Baldwin Park with a black surgical mask on. Investigators still managed to identify Vallecillo and take him into custody.

“We collaborated with the Baldwin Park Unified School District,” Sgt. Gonzalez told KTLA. “They provided a lot of assistance in helping us identify this person of interest.”

Police also said that a search warrant executed at the suspect’s residence recovered evidence tied to the two assaults.

Vallecillo was arrested for attempted robbery, attempted kidnapping, sexual battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.