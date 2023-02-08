Suspect arrested after attempted fatal shooting at house party in Victorville.

Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Apple Valley man on suspicion of attempting to fatally shoot another man during a house part in Victorville.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a 28-year-old man who was shot in the neck during a party in the 13000 block of Round Oak Way.

Emergency medical personnel responded and transported the injured man to a trauma center. The victim sustained a major injury from the shooting but was expected to survive, sheriff’s officials said.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter tracked the suspect’s vehicle as he fled the scene.

Deputies later conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and two men inside the vehicle were detained. A Polymer 80 handgun was also taken as evidence.

One of the occupants, Donald Earl Newton, was later arrested and booked into custody on suspicion of attempted murder and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, sheriff’s officials reported.

Newton is currently being held at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, with bail set at $2 million.

Sheriff’s officials urge anyone with information about this investigation to contact Deputy Bennington or Deputy Fratt at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Suspect arrested after attempted fatal shooting in Victorville.