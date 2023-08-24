Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in connection with Merced shooting, police say

A man wanted in connection with a July shooting that injured two people in Merced was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted homicide.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Brandon Heberline, was arrested by officers after authorities learned Wednesday that he was at a family member’s home in the City of Merced, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Officers set up surveillance and observed Heberline leaving a home in the 1200 block of South Highway 59.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Dickenson Ferry Road and arrested Heberline on the attempted homicide warrant. Merced Police said the man was also found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and several baggies containing methamphetamine.

Heberline was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of several felony charges, including attempted homicide, possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to jail records.

The Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit identified Heberline as a suspect in a Merced shooting that occurred July 3 in the 2700 block of K Street.

Arriving officers located two shooting victims. Authorities said the victims were released after several days at the Modesto Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Centeno at 209-388-7782 or by email at centenoa@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

