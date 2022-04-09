Suspect arrested for attempted strong-arm robbery at Merced Walmart, police say

A 31-year old man was arrested on suspicion of an attempted strong-arm robbery and making criminal threats at Walmart in Merced on Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of a suspicious person inside Walmart located at 3055 Loughborough Drive at 9:13 p.m. on Friday, according to a police news release.

The loss prevention associates reported suspect Paul Shepherd had entered the store with a long metal pole. The employees were familiar with Shepherd from previous theft attempts, according to police.

Shepherd was apprehended by an officer as he was trying to escape through the garden exit.

The officer learned that Shepherd has been banned from the store and he tried to steal a pair of sandals. The loss prevention associates confronted Shepherd, and he threatened them with a metal pole.

Shepherd was arrested for alleged attempted strong-arm robbery and criminal threats. He was booked into custody at the Merced County Jail and his bond is set at $100,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer D. Benavidez at 209-385-6905 or by email at benavidezd@cityofmerced.org.