Suspect arrested after Atwater police officers interrupt armed robbery attempt

A suspect was arrested Monday when police officers interrupted an armed robbery attempt at an Atwater business.

At 11:34 a.m., Atwater police officers responded to the GT Smoke Shop located in the 1600 block of Cedar Avenue, after receiving a call from a passerby who reported multiple people entering the business with guns, according to an Atwater Police Department news release.

Officers entered the business as a male subject was attempting to step over a counter. The officers detained four subjects and searched them for weapons. Police said the officers found a loaded firearm behind the counter that was within reach at the time the officers contacted the subjects.

It was discovered that the firearm had been reported stolen out of Merced County and the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Alexandro Morales of Atwater, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm and possession of stolen property, according to the release.

Atwater police continue to investigate the incident and ask have asked for the public’s help in gathering information related to the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6384 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Brum or Detective Vargas.