Suspect arrested in bank robbery

Sep. 25—ANDERSON — Police have arrested an Anderson man suspected of robbing a local bank.

Raymond Johnson, 32, of Anderson was arrested after a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. Friday at 14th and Jackson streets. Jackson was driving a gold Monte Carlo that matched the description of the getaway vehicle from the robbery, according to Anderson police.

Johnson has been preliminarily charged with robbery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

He was released from the Indiana Department of Correction on Aug. 13 after a conviction on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon. He was in work release at the time of his arrest.

Johnson is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing on Monday.

Officers were dispatched at 4:21 p.m. Thursday to the First Merchants Bank branch, 1526 E. 53rd St., where a man entered the branch, jumped onto the counter and began ordering tellers to the ground and demanding money, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and fired a single shot inside the bank, according to police. There were no injuries from the gunshot.

The court document states officers observed a gold vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on East 50th Street, but were unable to pursue it due to fencing in the area of the Scatterfield Villas Apartments.

Detectives checked surveillance cameras at the Noble Liquor Store and were able to locate the gold Monte Carlo.

During the Friday morning traffic stop, officers observed masks hanging from the rear view mirror and sunglasses on the passenger floorboard.

Court records show during a consensual search the officers located a large amount of currency in the center console.

Johnson admitted to not being at his job location and gave several areas where he was at the time of the robbery.

He said the money was from illegal gambling at the work release center and other locations.

Story continues

Officers found $650 in small bills in the vehicle.

Bank officials believe approximately $13,000 was taken in the robbery.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.