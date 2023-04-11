Suspect arrested after bank robbery in Shadyside

A suspect is in custody after a bank robbery in Shadyside Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. to a possible bank robbery at the First National Bank in the 6000 block of Centre Avenue.

Police said a male suspect was taken into custody immediately after he exited the bank. He was taken to Pittsburgh Police Headquarters for questioning.

A sign on the bank’s front door says they are temporarily closed until further notice.

Detectives are now investigating.

This is the second bank robbery that has happened on the same street within 24 hours. On Monday, the PNC Bank on Centre Avenue was robbed around 4:20 p.m.

It’s unclear right now if both robberies are connected or not.

