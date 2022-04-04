Suspect arrested in Bellingham hit-and-run crash that led to death of retired firefighter

A man suspected of leaving the scene of a crash that ultimately resulted in the death of a retired Bellingham firefighter was booked into jail on Monday, April 4.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Sam Christopher Kuljis into Whatcom County Jail Monday on suspicion of hit and run resulting in death, according to jail records.

Police had established probable cause for Kuljis’ arrest for a crash that occurred Feb. 11 on Samish Way, according to an email to The Bellingham Herald from Lt. Claudia Murphy late Friday night.

“BPD is looking for Kuljis and hopes he turns himself in to face the consequences of his actions,” Murphy wrote.

In that crash, Hartwell Mitchell, a retired Bellingham firefighter and veteran of the U.S. Navy, was riding his lawnmower when he was struck by the car driven by Kuljis, Murphy reported. Hartwell subsequently died from the injuries he suffered in the incident.

Officers arrived on the scene to find medics treating Mitchell, who was then taken to the emergency department at St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham, Murphy reported. Mitchell was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he later died.

Police noted a John Deere riding lawnmower heavily damaged, Murphy reported. Witnesses also told police that the driver of the car, later identified as Kuljis, had left the scene.

Witnesses told police that Mitchell was riding his lawnmower down his driveway to the mailboxes across the street, according to Murphy. Mitchell then waited for a car traveling south to pass, before heading back across Samish Way, the witness reported.

It was then that a northbound car, driven by Kuljis, collided with Mitchell’s lawnmower and continued without stopping, Murphy reported.

The car Kuljis was driving was recovered from a repair shop, and police found damage consistent with the crash investigation, according to Murphy.

A memorial service for Mitchell will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Moles Funeral Home, Bellingham Fire Department spokesperson Dustin Michaelis told The Bellingham Herald.

Michaelis also shared a GoFundMe account set up by Mitchell’s family in an effort to raise money to help support Mitchell’s wife, whom Mitchell was caring for the past 30 months. As of Monday, it had raised more than $13,500 toward its $35,000 goal.

According to his obituary on the Moles website, Mitchell died on March 7 at the age of 80. He served in the Navy between 1959 and 1962 and with the Bellingham Fire Department between 1971 and 1999, retiring as a fire inspector.