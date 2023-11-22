Suspect arrested after body found at SF’s Crissy Field

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was arrested and charged with murder on Monday in connection with a body being found at Crissy Field on Nov 12., the United States Department of Justice said Tuesday.

A police investigation led to Leion Butler, 20, as the suspect in the murder of a victim whose body was found in the Presidio. The victim had a gunshot wound to the head when they were found, the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, surveillance cameras picked up cars leaving the area of Crissy Field around the time of the murder. One of those cars was linked to the victim.

That car was found three days later in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood unoccupied and double-parked with its license plates still attached. Surveillance footage in that area showed someone, later identified as Butler, parking the car and getting out of it.

Video also showed Butler wiping down the victim’s car with something that looked like a towel, the DOJ said. He left in another car.

Investigators tracked down the owner of the car that Butler left in, and that eventually led them to Butler.

“According to investigators, the defendant (Butler) both fit the description of the person who parked the victim’s car in Hunter’s Point and was related to the owner of the second vehicle,” the DOJ said. “Further, investigators developed evidence establishing that on the day of the murder, the defendant’s cell phone was both in the general area where the victim was found and where the victim’s car was wiped down.”

Butler pleaded not guilty to murder. He will appear in front of a judge on Wednesday.

