Suspect arrested in Boise on Texas murder warrant, booked into Ada County jail

A 23-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Boise on Saturday afternoon and booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The Boise Police Department was alerted to a possible fugitive in Boise on Saturday morning, according to a news release. The suspect, of Seadrift, Texas, had a confirmed warrant from Victoria, Texas, for the charge of murder.

A vehicle associated with the suspect was spotted in a parking lot near Overland and Orchard streets. Upon investigating the car, Boise Police’s Special Operations Unit took the suspect into custody without incident at 1:30 p.m., according to police.

The suspect is the son of a 61-year-old woman whose body was found with apparent gunshot wounds in a home in Seadrift last week, according to Victoria, Texas-based news outlet Crossroads Today.

“I want to commend our officers on their efforts to assist an out-of-state agency and quickly locate the suspect of a violent crime,” Boise Police Captain James Quackenbush said in the news release. “Officers along with members of SOU developed a tactical plan that first and foremost kept the community safe during the arrest and kept the involved officers and the suspect safe as well.”