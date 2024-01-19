Suspect arrested in Bradenton home invasion armed robbery investigation, police say

Ten months after an armed robbery in East Manatee, Bradenton Police Department detectives arrested a suspect.

Officers arrested James Flowers Jr., 37 of Tampa, and charged him with armed home invasion and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, BPD said in a news release.

Flowers allegedly entered a home in the 400 block of Cantabria Trail with two other suspects on March 3, 2023, and ransacked the home, stealing jewelry, cash and a cell phone, the release said.

There were two adults and three children in the home at the time of the robbery, according to police.

Due to Marsy’s Law, police have kept the names of the victims confidential.

An arrest warrant for Flowers was issued in September 2023, BPD said. The U.S. Marshals Service took Flowers into custody in Tampa on Jan. 12, before transferring him to the Manatee County jail.

Flowers entered a not-guilty plea on Thursday and faces a first-degree felony charge for an armed home invasion robbery that carries a sentence of up to life in prison, according to court records. The possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is a second-degree charge.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information on this case, contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.