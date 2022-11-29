Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally

An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday.

Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm.

Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills about 3:25 a.m. Sept. 25.

A 23-year-old man hit in the left leg and a 35-year-old man struck in the back and abdomen survived the hail of gunfire.

Police said the younger survivor told police Valentine was on his way to a deli but stopped to talk to him and the other survivor. Then shots rang out, with Valentine hit in the upper body.

Medics rushed Valentine to Brookdale University Hospital but he could not be saved.

Police said Bembury, who lives in Brownsville, was seeking revenge, though further details were not immediately available.

Bembury has numerous prior arrests, including for robbery and assault, police said.

He served more than 18 years in prison during three separate stints — for gun possession, for gun possession and assault and for robbery, records show. He was conditionally released by parole each time, most recently in July 2017.

Valentine lived a half-mile from where he was shot and had nine prior arrests, including two for robbery,

The younger survivor has no arrest record but the older victim has arrests for charges including robbery and grand larceny, cops said.