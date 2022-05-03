UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Brooks County death

May 3—Story updated 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3:

QUITMAN — Authorities have arrested a suspect connected to the slaying of a 22-year-old woman this past weekend.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents and Brooks County sheriff's investigators have secured arrest warrants for Roberto Andablo Gaona, 31, in connection to the death of Yessica Baena Torres, 22, according to a GBI statement released Monday.

He was arrested Tuesday by U.S. marshals in McAllen, Texas, the GBI reported.

"He will be extradited to Georgia to face his charges," according to the statement.

Gaona is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to the GBI statement.

Before noon Sunday morning, May 1, Torres was found dead in a vehicle near the intersection of Troupville and Studstill roads in Brooks County, authorities said.

The Brooks County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI conduct the death investigation.

Torres and Gaona have an infant child together, according to the GBI.

The GBI medical examiner's office is conducting the autopsy on Torres.

Authorities said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff's Office at (229) 263-9323. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

