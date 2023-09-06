Suspect arrested in brutal attack of Wisconsin university student

A suspect is in custody after a University of Wisconsin-Madison student was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted, the Madison Police Department said.

Brandon A. Thompson, 26, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless injury and strangulation early Wednesday morning, police announced in an incident report.

Police said they will hold a news briefing on Wednesday afternoon to reveal more details about his arrest and updates on the investigation.

On Sunday morning, Madison Police received a call about a woman in her twenties who was severely beaten in the downtown Madison area, police said.

The victim, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

"The victim, a woman in her 20s, is expected to survive from the injuries she suffered in this attack," police said. "She is a survivor of physical and sexual assault as a result of this incident."

Police initially believed the attack to be a "stranger assault," and over the weekend detectives and investigators gathered physical, digital and biological evidence, police said.

Over the last few days, police urged anyone with surveillance video or photos in the downtown area where the assault occurred to turn it over to authorities for review.

"I have authorized a full complement of police resources to bring this person or persons to justice," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a press conference on Sunday.



Following the brutal attack, police increased patrols in the area and encouraged residents not to walk alone in the area at nighttime.

