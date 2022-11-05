Suspect arrested in ‘brutal’ Charlotte sex assault, police say

Police arrested a man wanted in connection with the “brutal” sexual assault of a woman late Friday and early Saturday northwest of uptown.

The victim was walking from Tuckaseegee Road and Glenwood Drive when a stranger approached her near the 3800 block of Glenwood Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Sgt. Alli Rooks said in a CMPD video interview on Twitter.

Rooks oversees CMPD’s sexual assault unit.

Soon after the stranger struck up a conversation with the woman, “the victim was brutally, physically attacked and then sexually assaulted,” Rooks said.

“She was able to get away from the (assailant) and report the incident,” Rooks said. The victim was treated at a hospital, according to the sergeant.

Sexual assault detectives responded to the scene, along with patrol officers, and canvassed the area.

Police “developed a person we would like to speak to” who closely resembles the description of the assailant provided by the victim, Rooks said.

CMPD described the suspect as Black, 5-feet-5 to 5-7, skinny, with medium-brown skin, brown eyes, a mustache and a goatee and low-cut hair.

He wore faded brown jeans, a white-and-blue T-shirt under a red hoodie, and black shoes, police said.

He’s “potentially missing a few teeth on the top or the bottom,” Rooks said.

Police stepped up patrols in the area, according to Rooks.

Just before 5 p.m., CMPD Metro Division officers found a man matching the assailant’s description, according to a CMPD news release.

Officers identified the man, 29-year-old Octavius Wayne Wilson, as a person of interest and took him to police headquarters for questioning.

Wilson was arrested and jailed on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree attempted sexual offense, kidnapping, sexual battery and assault on a female.