Suspect Arrested in Brutal Stabbing and Robbery of Asian Man in SF

A man has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood earlier this month.



Clarence Sims, 28, is accused of robbing and stabbing Chiling Lee, 53, on Exeter Street at around 10:30 p.m. on April 10.



Lee was on his way home from his postal service job when Sims allegedly attacked him from behind and demanded his money.



Sims then started to stab Lee, who in turn grabbed him by the hair and hit him in the eyes and nose with his phone.





Chiling Lee was walking home in the Bayview late Saturday night from his USPS job when he was stabbed 5 times. In the head, chest, stomach & hand.

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/jCOeeOoTp0

— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 14, 2021







A bystander intervened and broke the attack. Sims allegedly took Lee's backpack and fled the scene in a red four-door vehicle.



Evidence included witness statements, surveillance video, a knife and human hair recovered from the scene. DNA analysis of the hair led to Sims' identification.



Sims was arrested on April 16, according to San Francisco police. He was charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm, and probation violation, since he was under supervision for a December 2018 robbery involving a firearm.



Lee suffered multiple stab wounds, a punctured lung and a broken rib. He has been discharged from the hospital.



His wife, Dong Min Sun, set up a GoFundMe page to cover their family's financial needs. As of this writing, the page has raised over $45,000.



While Sims has been arrested, the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.



Feature Images via Dion Lim / ABC7 News

