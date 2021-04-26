Suspect Arrested in Brutal Stabbing and Robbery of Asian Man in SF

Carl Samson
·2 min read

A man has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood earlier this month.

Clarence Sims, 28, is accused of robbing and stabbing Chiling Lee, 53, on Exeter Street at around 10:30 p.m. on April 10.

Lee was on his way home from his postal service job when Sims allegedly attacked him from behind and demanded his money.

Sims then started to stab Lee, who in turn grabbed him by the hair and hit him in the eyes and nose with his phone.




A bystander intervened and broke the attack. Sims allegedly took Lee's backpack and fled the scene in a red four-door vehicle.

Evidence included witness statements, surveillance video, a knife and human hair recovered from the scene. DNA analysis of the hair led to Sims' identification.

Sims was arrested on April 16, according to San Francisco police. He was charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm, and probation violation, since he was under supervision for a December 2018 robbery involving a firearm.

Lee suffered multiple stab wounds, a punctured lung and a broken rib. He has been discharged from the hospital.

His wife, Dong Min Sun, set up a GoFundMe page to cover their family's financial needs. As of this writing, the page has raised over $45,000.

While Sims has been arrested, the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.

Feature Images via Dion Lim / ABC7 News

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Bay Area Woman Brutally Attacked By Neighbor in Her Own Home

Torrance Police Identify ‘Ultra Karen’, Asks Public for Help in Locating

Hospital Workers Split $4.5 Million Lottery Jackpot in Canada

'Sanitize Your A**!': Man Chases Elderly Asian Woman With Purell in Viral Video

Recommended Stories

  • New U.S. census data will show which states gain or lose House seats

    The U.S. Census Bureau on Monday will release the data that determines whether states gain or lose congressional seats and Electoral College votes, setting the stage for a pitched battle over redistricting that could reshape political power in Washington for a decade. Under the U.S. Constitution, the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and the votes in the Electoral College that determines the U.S. president every four years are divided among the 50 states based on population, with every state receiving at least one congressional seat. The seats are reapportioned every 10 years following the decennial census count.

  • Deaths climb as India reels from deadly Covid wave

    Heart-wrenching images from crematoriums across the country capture the true toll of the virus.

  • Celtics’ Payton Pritchard extended impressive run with near career-high

    Pritchard registered his fifth straight performance scoring in double figures on Friday in a loss to the Nets.

  • 'They cut the VPN': Shanghai Oscars party for 'Nomadland' director hits snag

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A livestream of the Academy Awards in Shanghai hosted by alumni of Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao's alma mater ran into China's Great Firewall, with the organiser saying access to his virtual private network (VPN) service was blocked for nearly two hours. Beijing-born Zhao, whose critical 2013 comment on China resurfaced after her nomination, sparking backlash in the country, was named best director for "Nomadland" on Monday, making her the first Asian woman to win the category in the award's 93-year history. About 30 people had gathered at a small bar on The Bund, a historic district in central Shanghai, as early as 8 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) to support Zhao and watch the awards live on YouTube.

  • Suspect Wanted For Vicious Attack Of Asian Man In New York City

    The 61-year-old was knocked to the ground and had his head stomped on. The assault follows a similar attack on an Asian American woman in the city last month.

  • Supreme Court won't hear Texas challenge to California law that bans state-funded travel there

    Supreme Court declined to get involved in a fight between Texas and California over Texas state laws that disciminate against LGBTQ persons.

  • Group marches in NYC to support Asian man brutally attacked

    "I'm very scared right now. I'm so worried that my husband might never come back," the man's wife said.

  • Young Thug and Gunna Post Bail for 30 Inmates at Notoriously Overcrowded Georgia Jail

    Fulton County Jail was the subject of a report earlier this year that found the facility was overcrowded, resulting in dire conditions for inmates.

  • The only reason the 49ers shouldn’t take Justin Fields at No. 3

    If the San Francisco 49ers don't take Justin Fields at No. 3 overall, it should only be because he's not available

  • 'Truly tangle-free!': Save $100 on this cordless Shark vacuum that devours pet hair without getting jammed

    This lightweight stick vacuum is easy to push around and deceptively powerful.

  • Youn Yuh-jung waves off Brad Pitt questions backstage

    Best supporting actress winner Youn Yuh-jung waved off questions about Brad Pitt backstage at the Oscars, but shared her longtime admiration for the actor, whose Plan B company backed her film "Minari." (April 26)

  • Warriors’ Steph Curry breaks record for most 3-pointers in a single month with 83 triples in April

    Another game, another record for Steph Curry.

  • Youn Yuh-jung's Oscars win 'rewrites' South Korean film history

    While accepting her award for best supporting actress at Sunday's Academy Awards, South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung joked that her win may have been the result of American hospitality for a Korean actor. Youn's Oscar win for her role in "Minari" was a historic first for any Korean performer, a year after the South Korean-produced "Parasite" was lauded for "breaking the language barrier" when it became the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. In her acceptance speech, Youn noted the challenges Korean actors have faced, joking about the different ways her name has been mispronounced.

  • Get Real Estate: What $150,000 buys you in Chapin, Shandon, Red Bank and The Summit

    Want access to Lake Murray or views of the Columbia skyline on a $150K budget? Here’s what that will get you right now.

  • Even as economy heats up, Fed to stick with near-zero rates

    Hiring is accelerating as Americans increasingly venture out to shop, eat at restaurants and travel, and inflation pressures are even picking up after lying dormant for years. At a news conference Wednesday after the Fed's latest policy meeting ends, Chair Jerome Powell will likely underscore his view that the economy is far from fully recovered and needs the central bank’s continued support in the form of low borrowing costs. Powell has stressed that further gains in the job market are needed to help the many Americans — especially low-income workers and people of color — who have been disproportionately hurt by the loss of jobs and incomes and have yet to benefit from the early stages of the recovery.

  • Would better training prevent police killings?

    Optimists say new training programs would provide officers the skills they need to respond without violence, but skeptics say more drastic reforms are needed.

  • Family of Black man killed by N.C. deputies prepare to watch bodycam video

    "The family is ready to see this bodycam footage," an attorney for his relatives said.

  • Exclusive-Before Jan. 6, FBI collected information from at least 4 Proud Boys

    Among the far-right groups whose members are suspected of planning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are the Proud Boys. In March, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s director told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he “absolutely” wished the agency had penetrated the group beforehand, or knew its plans. “I do not consider what happened on January 6th to be an acceptable result,” Director Christopher Wray said.

  • In 24 hours, 2 people killed in separate crashes in one Midlands county, SC cops say

    None of the people who died in the separate crashes wore a seat belt, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.