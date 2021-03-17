Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

Ryan General
·2 min read

Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area.

According to police, the victim was assaulted as he was walking along the 600 block of Market Street around 2 p.m. A witness told authorities that the suspect snuck up to the victim and hit him repeatedly, causing him to fall to the ground motionless. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

Chang has become partially blind from the injuries to his head and face, according to his family. An online fundraiser has been set up for the victim on GoFundMe to help with hospital bills. The suspect, who fled the scene by hopping on a Muni bus, was later revealed to have attacked another victim about half an hour earlier. Identified as Jorge Devis-Milton, 32, the suspect cut a 64-year-old man on the face with a knife near the 16th/Mission BART station, reports KPIX. That victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was brought to the hospital. Investigators were able to connect the two attacks to the same suspect using surveillance images. Devis-Milton has since been arrested for both incidents and is now facing multiple assault charges, aggravated mayhem, and battery, reports SF Chronicle. Feature Image via Dion Lim

