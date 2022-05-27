Suspect charged in Buckeye hit-and-run that killed 60-year-old bicyclist

MSCO arrested the suspect of a hit-and-run in Buckeye that killed a 60-year-old man.

The suspect of a hit-and-run in Buckeye that killed a 60-year-old man was arrested Saturday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the area of Jackrabbit Trail South and Lower River Road around 6 a.m. for a collision involving a car and a bicyclist.

The bicyclist that was struck was identified as George Cooper, 60, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car fled and didn't stay to help Cooper, according to the sheriff's office. With the description of the vehicle given by witnesses, deputies contacted 39-year-old Fernando Ramos, who deputies say confirmed he struck a bicyclist.

Ramos was arrested and charged on suspicion of hit-and-run with death or injury and manslaughter.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man, 39, charged in Buckeye hit-and-run that killed George Cooper