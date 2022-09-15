Suspect arrested for burglarizing Open Water Aquarium in Apple Valley twice in one morning

Burglary suspect Michael Deondre Davis, 25, of Apple Valley was arrested after sheriff’s deputies said he burglarized an Apple Valley aquarium store twice in one morning.

A suspect was arrested after police allege he burglarized, twice in one morning, an Apple Valley business that sells fish and tropical, aquatic reptiles and pets.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a burglary in progress at the Open Water Aquarium in the 17000 block of Highway 18.

The reporting party received an alarm notification and saw a subject on surveillance video stealing fish and aquarium supplies.

Upon arrival, Deputy Ciani found the front door shattered but no subject was found in or around the business. Deputies concluded their investigation and left the location.

Sheriff's dispatch received an alarm call from the same location at approximately 4:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, a male subject, Michael Deondre Davis, 25, of Apple Valley, was exiting the business's front door.

Davis ran and a short foot pursuit ensued with deputies. Davis was quickly apprehended without further incident.

At approximately 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Deputies served a search warrant at Davis' residence, where they recovered the fish and aquarium accessories.

Davis was transported and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of commercial burglary. His bail is set at $25,000.

He also has a warrant out of Riverside County with bail set at $20,000, sheriff’s booking records show. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Victorville Superior Court.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about this investigation to contact Deputy D. Ciani at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 1 arrested for burglarizing Apple Valley store twice in a day