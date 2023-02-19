Suspect arrested after burglary attempt at downtown gas station

Feb. 19—A 59-year-old man was arrested this morning for an attempted robbery of a gas station in the downtown Honolulu area.

At around 3:40 a.m. two males damaged a locked door to a gas station. The males were not able to take anything, and one of the suspects fled in a silver four-door sedan as officers arrived at the scene, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

The other suspect, a 59-year-old man, was detained at the scene and positively identified by witnesses.

The detained suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted burglary.