UPDATE: Suspect arrested in bypass crash

Aug. 11—Update: Thursday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m.

According to police documents, Derick Damrell of Berea was identified as the suspect of the crash that occurred on the Eastern Bypass Wednesday night.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2022 Nissan Frontier allegedly driven by Damrell. Officers confirmed Damrell had several warrants out for his arrest, according to police documents.

Text in arrest citations said a female jumped out of the truck as it was moving — with one of the officers stopping to confirm her safety as two other officers were nearly ran over by Damrell.

From there, Damrell allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of the bypass, hitting a mother and daughter in a red car.

According to arrest citations, Damrell nearly hit two employees of O'Charley's who were standing on the curb as he drove through the restaurant's parking lot.

As previously reported by the Register, Damrell crashed into a light pole in the parking lot and the vehicle came to a stop.

Upon searching the vehicle, arrest citations indicated officers found suspected heroin, methamphetamine, buprenorphine, and a crushed orange substance. Fourteen-inch bolt cutters were also found in the vehicle, and Damrell allegedly was wearing a ski mask at the time of his arrest.

He was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of burglary tools, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), disregarding a stop sign, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating on a revoked or suspended license, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident while failing to render aid or assistance, first-degree fleeing or evading the police in a motor vehicle, second-degree assault, failure to appear in court, serving a parole violation warrant, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Original Story

Late Wednesday evening, a suspect that was fleeing police allegedly crashed into a car with a mother and daughter inside.

Two people were reportedly transported from the scene in an ambulance — the male suspect and a female occupant from the other vehicle, witnesses at the scene told The Register.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the incident began when officers with the RPD attempted to arrest a male suspect for an outstanding warrant near Lowe's and Walmart around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene said the male suspect jumped into a white truck with two females and sped away from the scene. While fleeing from officers, the white truck struck a red car which contained a mother and daughter on the Eastern Bypass.

The truck then continued to travel up through Jack Burford's car dealership parking lot and behind O'Charley's restaurant before it hit a pole and crashed into a ditch in front of the car lot, witnesses said.

RPD Police Chief Rodney Richardson said the suspect was then apprehended by officers.

The name of the suspect has yet to be released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.