Suspect arrested in California for 2022 shooting death in Reading

Aug. 9—A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Reading in July 2022 in has been arrested in California, according to city police.

Jayquan Sanchez, age and address unavailable, was taken into custody in Chico, California on homicide charges related to the death of Quadell Spradley.

At about 3:50 a.m. on July 31, 2022, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Church Street.

Spradley was transported to Reading Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Following an investigation, Reading police issued a warrant for Sanchez's arrest in August 2022.

Police said Sanchez was taken into custody nearly a year later, on Aug. 5, by Chico police.

In a press release, police gave this information:

Sanchez was at a house party when Chico police responded to a call for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers cleared the residence and found Sanchez hiding under a bed.

Chico police were initially unable to identify Sanchez after he gave false identification.

After a fingerprint scan, Sanchez's identity was confirmed, and Chico police noticed his arrest warrant for murder, along with other active warrants from the Chico police department.

Extradition was then approved by the Berks County District Attorney's office with a date to be determined, as Sanchez has other charges pending in California.

Further information was unavailable.