Suspect arrested after car chase leaves 1 dead in Colorado Springs

Apr. 13—An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a high-speed car chase left one dead and another injured in southeast Colorado Springs early Thursday, according to police.

D'Angelo Flynn was arrested and booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery and vehicular eluding, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation.

Investigators said Flynn is one of the suspects involved in an alleged armed carjacking just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, a woman was held at gunpoint in the 1000 block of Palacio View, and her silver Hyundai Kona was taken by two suspects.

Officers said they spotted the vehicle an hour and a half later near Astrozon Boulevard and South Academy Boulevard. The vehicle proceeded to speed off and several police cars followed.

Three miles into the chase, a tactical vehicle intervention was authorized, and the car crashed.

Responding officers immediately rendered aid. One of the suspects was found dead and the other was taken to a nearby hospital, according to a Colorado Springs Police Department blotter entry.

Officials said the deceased suspect was killed in the crash.

The area near the intersection of Circle Drive and Bijou Street was shut down after the crash, and police said in a tweet around 5 a.m. that the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time.

According to a police spokesman, no officers were injured in the pursuit and the carjacking victim was unharmed. No shots were fired during this interaction, police said.