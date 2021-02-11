Suspect Arrested in Carjacking of DoorDash Driver's Van With His Kids Inside in SF
San Francisco Police have arrested a suspect in a carjacking and abduction of two children over the weekend. Erlin Obani Romero, 25, was arrested Tuesday on counts of kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy, auto theft and other crimes, according to KTVU.
Investigators from the department’s Special Victims Unit have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the Feb 6 kidnapping of two children on the 2100 block of Jackson Street.
Click the link to learn more ➡️ https://t.co/L7Yw4kPKlO pic.twitter.com/NuLGgGsKPq — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 10, 2021
Police are still searching for a second suspect. As NextShark previously reported, Jeffrey Fang, a DoorDash driver, got out of his Honda minivan to make a delivery on Jackson Street in Pacific Heights, San Francisco on Saturday evening. He had left the engine running with his 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son inside. When Fang returned to the car, the suspect was in the driver’s seat and after a brief struggle, managed to drive away with the children still inside. This abduction led to an Amber Alert and an intense search for the minivan by the police. Officers found the minivan on the 1200 block of Fitzgerald Avenue around 1 a.m. on Sunday with the children inside unharmed. Featured Image via ABC7 News
