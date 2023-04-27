Suspect arrested in catalytic converter thefts at Sacramento International Airport

Investigators on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of committing a string of catalytic converter thefts at the Sacramento International Airport.

Ryan Anthony Kary, 34, was arrested on several felony thefts and weapons charges, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. He said investigators found stolen guns at his home.

Kary was booked at the Sacramento County Jail, where he was being held Thursday afternoon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and vandalism.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office Problem Oriented Policing team led the investigation into the thefts at the airport. They were assisted by detectives from the sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau.

During the search of Kary’s home, investigators found four stolen guns, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, over $3,100 in cash, two catalytic converters, burglary tools and several other items that had been reported stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigators believe Kary has committed other unreported thefts and are still trying to identify victims associated with some of the recovered stolen items, sheriff’s officials said. The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the stolen items.

Investigators asked anyone who recognizes Kary as participating in previously unreported crime or has other information relevant to the investigation these cases to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.