Suspect arrested in Cedar Park gas station killing, victim died in parking lot

A 23-year-old man is charged in the Friday evening death of a woman outside a Circle K in Cedar Park, police said.

Bradley Stanford is being held at the San Patricio County Jail in Sinton, TX, just over three hours from where the alleged killing happened. Stanford is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, Cedar Park police said.

According to a press release from the department, dispatchers received a report of a shooting at about 9:50 p.m. at 12020 N. FM 620. When officers arrived, they found Akira Ross, 24, dead in the parking lot of the gas station.

Investigators said Stanford and Ross did not know each other. But they had a verbal exchange outside the business, ending with Stanford shooting Ross, who died at the scene. Stanford then drove off.

Detectives received a tip that Stanford left town, and the Criminal Investigations Division tracked him down to Ingleside, Texas.

Cedar Park police, with help from the San Patricio County Sheriff's Tactical Response Team, arrested Stanford on Sunday evening in Ingleside. Cedar Park police also credited the Aransas Pass and Ingleside police for their assistance.

.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police: Man found in Ingleside after shooting at Cedar Park Circle K