Suspect arrested and charged with armed robbery at Wilmington Bojangles

A suspect was arrested Wednesday following an armed robbery at the Bojangles on Market Street last week.

Montrell Deonta Hunt, 36, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

According to police incident reports, a robbery was reported at the Bojangles at 4505 Market Street in Wilmington around 10:16 p.m. March 2. According to the report, $920 cash was reported stolen.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, wore a face covering and entered through the back door of the restaurant, the report says.

Hunt is currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Detention Center under a secure bond of $50,000.

