Suspect arrested, charged in connection to deadly shooting outside Burien gas station

The King County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that left one man dead outside a Burien gas station in February.

The shooting happened on Feb. 12 just after 10 p.m. outside the 76 gas station off 1st Avenue South and Southwest 148th Street in Burien. Deputies were called to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds. Despite receiving medical aid at the scene, the man died from his injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect got away from the scene. Deputies and K-9 units conducted a search but could not find him.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the suspect, 36-year-old Eugene Piper, with second-degree murder while he was still on the run. Charging documents state that Piper has been issued at least 15 warrants since 2008 for failing to appear for court as ordered.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Metro Transit Street Crimes Unit located Piper in Seattle on Tuesday. MTSCU coordinated with the King County Major Crimes Unit, Burien/Precinct 4 Street Crimes Unit detectives, and the Metro Bicycle Emphasis & Enforcement Squad to arrest Piper.

Since Piper was possibly armed and already charged with murder, the King County TAC-30 (SWAT) team also responded and took Piper into custody without incident. He was later booked into the King County Jail.

Piper is scheduled to be arraigned March 13.