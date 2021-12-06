Suspect arrested, charged in connection to deadly shooting in West Price Hill Saturday

Kaitlin Lewis, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

One suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a man in West Price Hill Saturday, Cincinnati Police said.

At approximately 5:11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Amanda Place. Delon Robinson, 23, was located by officers with a gun shot wound and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police said Robinson later succumbed to his injuries.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit arrested De'Eric Hale, 18, and charged him with murder for the death of Robinson.

Investigation into the shooting by the Homicide Unit is ongoing. Police have not released information on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information to the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man arrested in connection to shooting in West Price Hill

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thieves hit another Ulta store in latest mass theft, this time targeting one in Clovis

    An Ulta in Fresno was hit a few weeks earlier.

  • SenseTime launches Hong Kong IPO to raise up to $767 million -term sheet

    Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group is looking to raise up to $767 million in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The deal launched on Monday for the company to sell 1.5 billion primary shares within a price range of HK$3.85 to HK$3.99 each, the term sheet said. Eight cornerstone investors have signed up for the IPO and subscribed for $450 million, or 58.6% of the deal, ahead of its launch, the term sheet showed.

  • Vietnam to pay attention to monetary policy after U.S. report - central bank official

    Vietnam will pay more attention to its monetary policy as it is not only a domestic matter but the a concern for the country's big trade partners, a central bank deputy governor said on Sunday, days after the U.S. Treasury's semi-annual currency report https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/us-treasury-says-vietnam-taiwan-exceed-currency-thresholds-no-manipulator-labels-2021-12-03. The U.S. Treasury report on Friday said that Vietnam exceeded its trade surplus, current account and foreign exchange intervention thresholds, but was "satisfied with progress made by Vietnam to date" on addressing exchange-rate issues.

  • Artist identified as link to James and Jennifer Crumbley hiding space in Detroit

    Andrzej Sikora has talked to police about his involvement, his lawyer, Clarence Dass, said in a statement.

  • U.S. congressman posts family Christmas picture with guns, days after school shooting

    A U.S. congressman on Saturday posted a Christmas picture of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school. Ethan Crumbley, 15, on Tuesday carried out the deadliest U.S. school shooting this year, the latest in a decades-long series of mass shootings at U.S. schools.

  • Locked-Up 'Sullen' Crumbley Family Showing No Remorse After School Shooting, Says Sheriff

    "We've seen no remorse," but they're "obviously sullen," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

  • White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

    Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their

  • He Never Touched the Murder Weapon. Alabama Sentenced Him to Die.

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — He cradled his infant grandchild for the first and final time. He picked at some food. He posed for family photographs that captured smiles as strained as the conversation. Then someone in charge said it was time. Nathaniel Woods assured his heavy-hearted father that everything would be all right. Dad, I love you, he said. It was late afternoon on March 5, 2020, the day chosen by the state of Alabama to be Woods' last. He had been convicted 15 years earlier in connection with

  • How Teen Gunman’s Parents Ended Up Hiding Out in Local Artist’s Studio

    Matthew Hatcher/GettyAfter the parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley were found by fugitive teams early Saturday morning, “hiding” out in a commercial property in east Detroit, attention has turned to who might have helped their extraordinary attempt to go on the lam.Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday afternoon that his his office was considering charging an unnamed person with aiding-and-abetting or obstruction of justice for assisting Jennifer Crumbley

  • A Year Later, Former Ohio Deputy That Put Five Shots In Casey Goodson’s Back While He Stood Outside His Home Is Charged with Murder

    Some 363 days after Columbus, Ohio, man Casey Goodson Jr. was gunned down from behind as the 23-year-old was on the doorstep of his home […]

  • Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations.Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo sa

  • Modesto man arrested in kidnap, rape, torture of victim who escaped to call cops

    The woman was allegedly held against her will for a month by the suspect.

  • Why were Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde's accusers arrested? Here's what we know

    Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde has been accused of official oppression. Why were the allegations against his accusers and why were they arrested?

  • Brutal, brazen crimes shake L.A., leaving city at a crossroads

    A string of incidents at private homes and public spaces has catapulted crime in Los Angeles back into the zeitgeist.

  • Plumber finds cash, checks behind loose toilet in wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

    Envelopes of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet by a plumber doing repairs at celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas, according to a church representative.

  • San Francisco restaurant hit with negative reviews after it asks officers to leave

    Hilda and Jesse seated three uniformed officers on Friday but said its staff became uncomfortable with the presence of "multiple weapons" shortly after.

  • Police: 1 arrested, 14 cars towed in north Sacramento sideshow

    One person was arrested and 14 cars were towed after a sideshow in north Sacramento on Saturday, according to police. The event organizer of the Natomas sideshow was arrested on active warrants related to previous sideshows that resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to streets, police said. Overall, 14 cars were towed, 20 misdemeanor citations were issued and 15 infraction citations were issued throughout the night, police said. Police said they will be obtaining follow-up warrants to tow other participating vehicles at a later time.

  • A white man shot his Black neighbor in Missouri, claiming self-defense. Neighbors tell a different story.

    Tensions are building in a small, rural community in Missouri over the death of a Black man shot by his neighbor in a trailer park.

  • Dramatic Day Reveals Details About the Parents of a School Shooting Suspect

    In a tense arraignment Saturday morning, James and Jennifer Crumbley listened by videoconference from separate jail cells as they were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shootings of four Oxford High School students, who, police say, were gunned down by the couple’s 15-year-old son, Ethan. As the judge read each of the charges, one for each of the four students, she asked Jennifer Crumbley if she understood. “I understand,” Crumbley said tearfully. Sign up for The Morning newslet

  • Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

    A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright's death. The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony. Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.