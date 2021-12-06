Suspect arrested, charged in death of two missing Virginia women

Tonita Smith and Allene Redmon were found dead last month within a short distance of each other

A D.C. man was arrested in the death of two women whose bodies were found last month in Harrisonburg, Va., in an undeveloped lot.

Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, and Tonita Lorice “Nita” Smith, 39, were both found dead last month in a vacant lot within a short distance of each other, PEOPLE reports. Their bodies were reportedly dumped near the junction of Route 33 and Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg. Redmon was last seen in downtown Harrisonburg on or around Oct. 24. Smith was last seen November 14 in Charlottesville and reported missing on November 19.

Investigators said the women died at different times. Their bodies were found by police on Nov. 23.

The Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to determine the causes of death.

While it is unclear if the victims had any connection with each other, Anthony Robinson, 35, was arrested for the crime and is the only person of interest, according to police. As reported by The Associated Press, he is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting, or altering a dead body, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Robinson is reportedly being held at Rockingham County Jail with no bond. Investigators said he could be connected to more missing persons cases.

Per the report, Redmon was a mother of two and Smith was a mom of six, according to a GoFundMe page. A message on the campaign page reads:

A day before Thanksgiving, we had to face the devastating news that our sister and friend, Nita, was taken from us in a senseless, unspeakable tragedy. We are heartbroken, and trying to find ways to process this as the pain hits extra hard as it happens during the same time of year when we are reminded that our beloved, Sage Smith, disappeared not to return as of nine years ago this week.

The family is raising money to support the six children Smith leaves behind.

“This support will go directly to Nita’s family and we will ensure they receive every outpouring of support during this brutal time of year for this family. We appreciate every gesture of love that has been received thus far, and hope that you will continue to support this family in any way that you can,” the GoFundMe campaign states.

“This is just not an expense that anyone was prepared for,” said family friend Kimberly to WINA. She declined to give her last name.

“This family’s not a stranger to tragedy, unfortunately,” Kimberly said. “There is the trauma associated with the tragedy of family members being gone in a way that we wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

Anyone with information about the deaths of the two women is asked to call Detective Brooke Wetherell at (540) 432-7788 or send an email to leslie.wetherell@harrisonburg.gov., or tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

