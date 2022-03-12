Suspect arrested, charged with drug trafficking in overdose of multiple cadets in Broward

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection to six student cadets who overdosed Thursday on a substance laced with fentanyl in a Wilton Manors home.

Seven people were hospitalized, in total. One was a woman who was taken to the hospital after the cadets when she started feeling sick, BSO said.

The suspect, Axel Giovany Casseus, 21, was charged with trafficking cocaine of less than 200 grams and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, according to court records filed Saturday. The charge is a first-degree felony.

Detectives say Casseus sold the coke to the cadets, who were from West Point.

According to a WPLG Local 10 report, an unidentified BSO deputy appeared virtually at Casseus’ bond hearing Saturday and said Casseus admitted to detectives after he was arrested Friday that he sold drugs to the students. The deputy said Casseus delivered 43 grams of cocaine Friday to undercover detectives.

Casseus is being held in Broward’s main jail on a $50,000 bond on the drug charge.

He was previously arrested in Coral Springs on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in April 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.