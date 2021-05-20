Suspect Arrested, Charged With Hate Crime for Punching, Biting Asian Man's Finger in Manhattan

Thy Nguyen
·1 min read

A man suspected of biting and severing a man's fingertip in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood in Manhattan has been identified and arrested by the NYPD on Thursday morning.

The arrest: Lloyd Revell, 38, was arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly punching an Asian man multiple times and biting his hand.

  • Revell was arrested at a Hell's Kitchen hotel and charged with assault as a hate crime, according to NBC News.

  • The address that Revell gave to police is a hotel near the scene of the crime that was used as a homeless shelter during the pandemic, reported AP News.

  • There is no confirmation on whether or not he has a lawyer.


The attack: An unnamed 48-year-old Asian man was randomly attacked at Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan on May 18.

  • He was punched several times and had his hand bitten by Revell. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for cuts on his forehead, a swollen eye and a severed fingertip.

  • Police said that the victim was told to "go back to his country."


Featured Image via NYPD Hate Crimes

