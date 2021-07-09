Suspect arrested and charged in killing of professional golfer and two others in Georgia

Cobb County police arrested the man suspected of killing a professional golfer and two others over the weekend.

Bryan Anthony Rhoden was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and charged with the murders of professional golfer Gene Siller, 45; Paul Pierson, 76; and Henry Valdez, 46, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox announced at a press conference.

The three victims were killed at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Rhoden was also charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. Police did not reveal the circumstances of the kidnapping charges or what led them to consider Rhoden as a suspect, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

PROFESSIONAL GOLFER KILLED AFTER 'HAPPENING UPON A CRIME,' POLICE SAY

Police officials revealed earlier in the week they believe Siller was not the intended victim but that he stumbled "upon a crime in progress" and was "killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place."

"It does not appear he was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place," police said in a statement.

Police found a white Ram 3500 on the green of the 10th hole, and its owner Pierson and Valdez were also found dead in the truck's bed after suffering gunshot wounds. Authorities said the men "appear to have no relation to the location at all."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Cox said Thursday investigators are "confident" there was no relationship between Rhoden and Siller.

Although police declined to disclose details about the suspect's criminal record, Rhoden was arrested in Dekalb County on unrelated charges for DUI, driving a vehicle without insurance, and false identification just hours after the triple homicide on Saturday, according to WSB-TV. He posted bail in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

The Professional Golf Association expressed sorrow over the death of Siller, who had seven top-10 tournament finishes and finished within the top 25 in 19 tournaments during his career.

Story continues

"We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller," said PGA President Jim Richerson in a statement Sunday. "The PGA of America sends out thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Georgia, Crime, murder, Police, Golf, Sports

Original Author: Mike Brest, Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Suspect arrested and charged in killing of professional golfer and two others in Georgia