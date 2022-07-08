Suspect arrested, charged with Lee County murder of Salem’s Carl Bryant

Four months after Carl Bryant, 57, was found shot to death outside his Salem home, a suspect has been arrested.

Investigators arrested Antonio Pickard Jr., 20, at his Salem residence and charged him with murder, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Pickard is being held in the Lee County Detention Center without bond.

No other information was made available from the sheriff’s office before publication, but WRBL reported in March that Bryant was found “with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body” after the sheriff’s office received a 911 call at approximately 4:26 p.m. on March 5.

The caller reported a body lying in a wooded area off Lee Road 140. Bryant’s body was found in the wood line approximately 60 yards behind his house.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with more information regarding Bryant’s death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).