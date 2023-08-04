Suspect arrested, charged with murder of 77-year-old shot in her apartment, police say

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a 77-year-old woman who was shot in her apartment, according to Fort Worth police.

Aaron Wooden was arrested Thursday morning and is charged with murder in the death of Ora Faye Griffin.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Carol Oaks Lane around 5:50 a.m. on July 28 about a shooting. They found a woman with gunshot wounds inside one of the apartments at The Aspen. Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspect — who was unknown at the time — had fired numerous gunshots into Griffin’s apartment and fled the scene, officials said. Police haven’t said if Griffin was the intended target. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Bullets that hit Griffin’s apartment flew into her next-door neighbor’s pantry, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported. That neighbor and another went to check on Griffin and broke into the apartment when she didn’t answer the door. They found the 77-year-old victim lying on the floor.

Griffin’s daughter, Winnette Griffin, said many people loved her, and she touched many people’s lives.

“I’m grateful that they worked hard enough that they did find someone,” Winnett told the Star-Telegram about Wooden’s arrest. “I’m glad that he was arrested and that some kind of justice is starting to be served for my mom. She deserves that.”