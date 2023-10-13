Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Dallas shooting that killed a man, police say

A man was arrested and charged with murder in a Dallas shooting from late September, Dallas police announced in a news release Thursday.

Christopher Plant, 33, was arrested Thursday.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2023, officers responded to a shooting call in the 13500 block of Esperanza Road.

The suspect, who was unknown at the time, and a male victim were in an argument when the suspect shot the victim, according to the preliminary investigation.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene. The victim died from his injuries, police said.

Police have not released the name of the victim. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.