Suspect arrested, charged with murder in deadly shooting at south Cobb apartment

Jul. 13—Police have arrested a man and charged him with killing two people at a south Cobb apartment complex in a Monday shooting.

Lester Piercefield of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested by a SWAT team in Paulding County, the Cobb County Police Department announced.

Piercefield, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Lena Wolfe, a 24-year-old Austell woman, and Jeremy Davis, a 27-year-old Carrollton man, at the Premier Apartments off Riverside Parkway. A third woman, Yolanda Spiller, 36, of Austell, was also injured in the shooting.

According to police, officers responded to the scene around 4:20 a.m. Monday after Spiller called 911 to the scene. Officers found Davis and Wolfe dead upon arrival. Spiller, who was reportedly shot in the head, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Officer Shenise Barner, a Cobb police spokesperson, said Wednesday that Spiller is expected to survive her injuries.

"Our detectives worked tirelessly to develop leads and identify the suspect," Cobb police wrote on social media. "Special thanks to the Paulding County SWAT team for executing the warrant and taking the suspect into physical custody."

Piercefield has been booked into the Cobb County jail, where he remains. He is not eligible for bond. According to jail records, he was arrested around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and booked into the jail around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Piercefield was arrested by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, per Barner.

The suspect faces two counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault, Barner said.

Detectives have not yet said what they believe the suspect's motive to be, or what connection he has to the people who were shot, Barner said. Police do not believe there is another suspect in the incident.