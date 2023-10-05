Suspect arrested, charged with murder in death of San Francisco store clerk

SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect was arrested for the death of store clerk Yohannes "John" Tewolde back in August on Wednesday.

The San Francisco Police Department arrested Santos de La Rosa on suspicion of murder, robbery and assault at the Richmond Market on 41st Avenue and Balboa Street.

Tewolde died after he hit his head on the ground and was struck by a baseball bat allegedly by de La Rosa.

UPDATE: I’ve learned @SFPD has arrested Santos de La Rosa, 21, on suspicion of murder, robbery & assault in attack at Richmond Market at 41st & Balboa that killed clerk Yohannes “John” Tewolde pic.twitter.com/VbhRXlsh9Y — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) October 5, 2023

Eight months before his death, Tewolde acquired his U.S. citizenship and underwent heart surgery in March.

He suffered a brain injury in his attack and never regained consciousness, according to his family. De La Rosa was allegedly trying to steal beer after he stole water earlier.

"Right after his heart surgery, he didn't wait to go back to work because he wanted to be there. There's something about that community he loves. He loves everyone there," said his daughter Meron Tewolde.

The 21-year-old suspect was charged with murder, second-degree robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon--not a firearm.