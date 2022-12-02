A Suspect Was Arrested And Charged With Murder In The Shooting Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff

A celebration of life for Takeoff took place last month in Atlanta. Derek White / Getty Images

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to Migos rapper Takeoff's death last month, the Houston Police Department announced Friday.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff and one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, was shot and killed on Nov. 1 outside 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston.

Takeoff was outside the bowling alley with about 30 other people, Sgt. Michael Burrow of the Houston Police Department said Friday, when an argument broke out over a "lucrative" dice game. Takeoff was not a part of the argument, Burrow said, adding that the rapper was an "innocent bystander."

Troy Finner, Houston police chief, described Takeoff as being in "the wrong place at the wrong time."

Police announced that they had arrested Patrick Clark on Thursday and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting.

Last month, police arrested and charged 22-year-old Cameron Joshua with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon stemming from the incident.

"We lost a good man," Finner said. "I didn't have the pleasure of meeting him, but everybody, the hundreds of people I talked to, spoke on what a great individual he was."

Burrows said police relied on video surveillance and cellphone videos to make an arrest and asked that the people from the party that night come forward to speak with investigators.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his condolences to Takeoff's family, calling him "more than an entertainer."

"I want to express my regret and disappointment that this was a case of another young man taking the life of another young man for no reason," Turner said. "Gun violence everywhere, not just in the city of Houston, has to stop. People are dying for little to no reason and people are reaching for a deadly firearm to settle sometimes a minor disagreement. Pulling a firearm can have deadly consequences that you cannot undo.

"This is a significant step toward seeking justice and I hope it also brings additional comfort to all of those who love Takeoff."

Family, friends, and fans gathered on Nov. 11 at Atlanta's State Farm Arena for Takeoff's celebration of life. Quavo, Takeoff's uncle and one-third of Migos, made an emotional speech, calling Takeoff the "quietest" and "funniest" person in the room.

"You always with me, and we did everything together," he said. "Since we was kids, you’ve been by my side — looking up at me with them eyes, same eyes you’ve got as my sister."

