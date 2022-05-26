Suspect arrested, charged with murders of several men, including two in Pueblo last month

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a spate of deadly shootings last month, including two in Pueblo, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Carlos Ulises Diaz, 21, was taken into custody without incident last week at an address in Pueblo and is being held at the El Paso County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

He is suspected of killing two men in Pueblo on April 25th — Manuel Zegarelli, who was shot on the corner of 10th Street and N. Hudson, and Vetho Vigil, who was found in the 100 block of East 24th Street by Pueblo police the same morning.

Vigil was a day shy of his 23rd birthday when his body was found in a vacant area near the 100 Block of E. 24th Street that Monday. Zegarelli, 27, was shot the same day as he stood near the corner of 10th St. and Hudson. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said at the time.

Their deaths were part of a string of deadly shootings in Pueblo in the three weeks from April 12th to early May, which nearly tripled the homicide count for Pueblo this year, sending it climbing from four prior to April, to 11 on May 5.

Another homicide was reported in rural Pueblo County during the same three-week time period, bringing the total for the area to 12.

The same day as Vigil and Zegarelli were shot in Pueblo, Diaz is alleged to also have shot a man in Colorado Springs, who was found at Airport Road and Murray Road. That man, who has still not been identified, died of his wounds in a hospital.

The Colorado Springs police have asked for help identifying him. He appears to be in his early to late 20s, has an "Aztec Eagle" tattoo on his chest, and may be Hispanic, they said.

A photo shows a man believed to be a homicide victim found in in Colorado Springs on April 25, 2022. Colorado Springs Police are asking for help identifying him.

Diaz is also suspected of murdering Anthony Moore, whose body was found in the 20000 block of Longhorn Point in Colorado Springs, four days before the other three men were killed.

The killings are not believed to have been random, as all the victims were known associates of the suspect, the sheriff's office said.

All four cases are under active investigation, and law enforcement agencies from Colorado Springs and Pueblo are continuing "to follow up on investigative leads and are working to identify witnesses," it said.

