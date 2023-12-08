A Wichita Falls man is jailed after shots were fired early Friday in a residential area in Wichita Falls.

Officers were sent to investigate just before 5 a.m. They found a man with a handgun lying in the street at the intersection of Rhea Road and Featherston Street. He was yelling "Call 9-1-1! Somebody help me," according to a press release from the Wichita Falls Police Department.

No caption

He told officers he was escaping from people who were trying to kill him, according to the release.

During their investigation, the officers found camera footage that showed no indication the man was being chased. It also showed him firing the handgun in a direction of houses in the area, the release said. Officers found a house and vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

Michael McBride, 32, was taken to United Regional Health Care and then to the Wichita County Jail where he was charged with Deadly Conduct.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Suspect arrested, charged with opening fire in a residential area