Suspect arrested, charged with second-degree murder in Fort Myers Restaurant Depot shooting

A 22-year-old man is in custody, charged with second-degree murder, after a fatal shooting at a members-only chain store.

Lee County deputies arrested Jancarlos Lizardi Rosado on scene after the shooting.

About 10:50 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting at the Restaurant Depot located at 17751 South Tamiami Trail in south Fort Myers.

Restaurant Depot is a members-only chain selling wholesale food, beverages, equipment & supplies for restaurants and bars. The stand-alone square white and brick building along U.S. 41 has bright blue trim.

The Sheriff's Office said Friday that deputies heard gunshots outside as they arrived.

They found a man on the ground, shot multiple times. The suspect standing nearby was identified as Rosado. They did not release the victim's name or other information. The sheriff's department hasn't released any other information on Rosado.

Detectives spoke to several witnesses and determined the shooting wasn't related to the business, officials said.

Sgt. Christopher Fine, spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday told The News-Press one person died following the shooting.

The Sheriff's Office says Rosado is in custody at the Lee County Jail. No bond information was available Friday morning.

