Suspect arrested, charged in shooting and police chase

Aug. 26—On Wednesday, an Aiken man was arrested in connection to a June 2 gas station shooting and police chase.

James Paul Spann, 34, is charged with attempted murder, failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension.

On June 2, ACSO deputies responded to a shooting incident at the Lucky 7 gas station on the corner of Hampton Avenue Northwest and Terry Drive.

When police arrived, they observed bullet casings on the ground and vehicles damaged by gunfire, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

On June 7, investigators received video footage showing "the suspect vehicle that started the shooting," according to a second incident report obtained from the sheriff's office.

Officers observed a truck matching the description and when police attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect accelerated. A police chase ensued.

The suspect "fled the vehicle on foot" and officers lost sight of him, according to the report. A perimeter was set up, but he was not located.

On Wednesday, Spann was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was arrested.

Janambre Oquillian Fuewell, 21, was listed as the suspect in the original incident report. However, he was arrested days later in connection to another shooting.

Second shooting days later

On June 18, Fuewell was charged regarding another shooting incident in Aiken.

Fuewell, 21, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol in relation to the June 18 shooting.

The complainant stated she was in her kitchen when she noticed a Black male standing in the roadway, shooting at her house, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The complainant then "ran outside and started yelling at him and he ran from the scene," according to the report.

The victim in the Perrin Street incident stated he was sitting on the front porch when a white car stopped in front of the house. The suspect got out of the vehicle and started shooting at him, according to the report.

Several bullet holes were found in trash cans, a power pole and a vehicle, according to police.

Fuewell was arrested and brought to the Aiken County detention center.